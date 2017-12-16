Holiday Dinner & Tour at Woodford Reserve Distillery

Take an evening to slow down from the holiday rush and enjoy an evening with your favorite bourbon. The Woodford Reserve Distillery invites you to join us for our Holiday Dinner & Tour – an evening filled with distillery tours, live music, and a special holiday dinner prepared by Chef Nat Henton and his talented staff. Cocktail pairings will accompany your meal, and a cash bar will also be available. Make sure to stop in the gift shop for all of your holiday shopping needs! Guests must be 21 and over to attend. Reservations are required.

WHEN: Saturday, December 16, 2017

6:00PM – Welcome cocktails

6:30PM – Distillery Tour

8:00PM – Dinner

Menu:

Mixed Greens Salad

With bourbon-soaked dried cranberries, red onion, crumbled goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts and a bourbon-balsamic vinaigrette

Butternut Squash Bisque

With Woodford Reserve Double Oaked creme fraiche and baby croutons

Carved Prime Rib of Beef

With Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select famous green peppercorn demi glace served with mashed red-skinned potatoes and haricots verts with pesto and roasted grape tomatoes

Bourbon Apple Strudel

Flaky puff pastry filled with slow-cooked bourbon- soaked apples and raisins, Distillers Select caramel drizzle and scratch whipped cream

For more information or to make reservations visit woodfordreserve.com/events.