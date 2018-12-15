Holiday Dinner and Tour at Woodford Reserve Distillery
Join us for the annual Holiday Dinner and Tour experience at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. We are hanging the greens, rolling out the ribbons, and stocking our shelves with special bourbons and treats. Chef-In-Residence Ouita Michael has planned a beautiful dinner to celebrate the season. Must be 21 years of age to reserve.
When:
Saturday, December 15, 2018
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Where:
Dryer House, Woodford Reserve Distillery
7855 McCracken Pike
Versailles, KY
Cost: $100/person
Reservations are required; please go to https://www.woodfordreserve.com/events/ to make your reservation.
Holiday Dinner Menu
First Course: Maggie’s massaged kale salad, roasted apple, toasted pecans, crumbled Benton’s bacon, Kenny’s reserve cheddar, shaved red onion, and maple cider vinaigrette
Second Course: Butternut squash bisque, Double Oaked creme fraiche, baby croutons, chervil
Entree: Carved Prime Rib of Beef with Woodford Reserve’s famous Distillers green peppercorn demi-glace, Smashed new potatoes with herbed butter, Haricots vert almondine
Dessert: Midway Bakery Double Oaked soaked chocolate cake, with bourbon macerated berries and fresh whipped cream
For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events.