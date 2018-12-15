Holiday Dinner and Tour at Woodford Reserve Distillery

Join us for the annual Holiday Dinner and Tour experience at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. We are hanging the greens, rolling out the ribbons, and stocking our shelves with special bourbons and treats. Chef-In-Residence Ouita Michael has planned a beautiful dinner to celebrate the season. Must be 21 years of age to reserve.

Saturday, December 15, 2018

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Dryer House, Woodford Reserve Distillery

7855 McCracken Pike

Versailles, KY

Cost: $100/person

Reservations are required; please go to https://www.woodfordreserve.com/events/ to make your reservation.

Holiday Dinner Menu

First Course: Maggie’s massaged kale salad, roasted apple, toasted pecans, crumbled Benton’s bacon, Kenny’s reserve cheddar, shaved red onion, and maple cider vinaigrette

Second Course: Butternut squash bisque, Double Oaked creme fraiche, baby croutons, chervil

Entree: Carved Prime Rib of Beef with Woodford Reserve’s famous Distillers green peppercorn demi-glace, Smashed new potatoes with herbed butter, Haricots vert almondine

Dessert: Midway Bakery Double Oaked soaked chocolate cake, with bourbon macerated berries and fresh whipped cream

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events.

