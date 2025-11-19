× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Holiday Edition Pottery Workshop

Holiday Edition Pottery Workshop at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

$83 per person.

Unplug, unwind, and learn to make handmade holiday gifts or home décor from clay— experience needed. Whether you come for the creativity, community, or craft coffee, this guided clay workshop is all about making something fun while you sip and socialize. You’ll learn the pottery basics, and leave with a one-of-a-kind piece (or two) you built by hand as well as a deeper sense of calm. You’ll learn pinch pot and coil techniques with step-by-step guidance from our expert instructor. Expect a chill, joy-filled evening of creativity, clay, and a little friendly competition (yes, there’s optional pottery trivia with prizes!). Each ticket includes: - Something to Sip On: A drink from 3rd Turn Brewing to enjoy during the workshop - Hands-On Instruction: A relaxed, hands-on pottery workshop guided by an experienced host. Workshop length ranges from 1.5 to 2.5 hours depending on the theme - Pottery 101: 2 hours of hands-on pottery fun, learning pinch pots, coils, and how to turn them into amazing creations likw plant pots, vases, or custom planter pals! - Materials: All clay, tools, and materials are provided at the workshop - Take Home: Make and take home up to 2 pieces of cute pottery - No Kiln Needed: Option to air dry and paint your pieces at home for decorative pieces (white paint + paintbrush included) - Good vibes & a fun time with nice humans This is the perfect way to spend a couple of hours with friends or make new ones, all while creating something you can actually use. Sign up now, and make memories - and pottery - that’ll last a lifetime!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/