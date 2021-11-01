Holiday Forest Festival of Trees at OMFA

The display features monumental Christmas trees and special decorations designed and created by local artists, florists and organizations.

A new feature of the HOLIDAY FOREST FESTIVAL OF TREES, the OMFA HOLIDAY ONLINE AUCTION, offers more than 30 lots of fine jewelry, original paintings, vacation getaways, fine wines and bourbons and camping gear.

Highlights include a 14K white gold ring with 1.39 carat ruby surrounded by 56 diamonds appraised at $5,000; a 14K yellow gold diamond bangle bracelet with 6 round brilliant cut diamonds and 162 brilliant cut natural diamonds appraised at $4,200; an 18K white gold diamond halo necklace with a .25ct. pear shaped brilliant natural diamond surrounded by 19 single cut natural diamonds appraised at $1,500.

This holiday exhibition is the only time the OMFA charges an admission fee and is $3.00 for adults and $1.00 for children. Museum hours are noon to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information call (270) 865-3181 or visit omfa.us