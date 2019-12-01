Holiday History Train at Kentucky Historical Society

The Holiday History Train exhibit is a 21-foot x 65-foot, O-gauge layout that features three main lines and fills our Keeneland Gallery. The trains are worth seeing by themselves, but we also add images artifacts from our collections to add to the atmosphere.

The train also will run on these days:

Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Included with KHS admission.

For more information visit history.ky.gov