Holiday History Train at Kentucky Historical Society

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

The Holiday History Train exhibit is a 21-foot x 65-foot, O-gauge layout that features three main lines and fills our Keeneland Gallery. The trains are worth seeing by themselves, but we also add images artifacts from our collections to add to the atmosphere.

The train also will run on these days:

Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Included with KHS admission.

For more information visit history.ky.gov

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
