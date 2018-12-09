Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale

Please join us for a wonderful holiday experience with the Louisville Youth Orchestra's Symphony Orchestra and Master Chorale. This will be the first time in the history of each organization that they have presented on stage together!

Louisville Master Chorale & Louisville Youth Orchestra

Sunday, December 9, 2018

Brown Theater / 315 W. Broadway

$20 / 70 min / 4:00

Tickets $10 for students under 21. Preschoolers free.

Pre-concert program with John Hale: 3:15 pm

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org