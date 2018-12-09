Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale

Google Calendar - Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale - 2018-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale - 2018-12-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale - 2018-12-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale - 2018-12-09 00:00:00

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale

Please join us for a wonderful holiday experience with the Louisville Youth Orchestra's Symphony Orchestra and Master Chorale. This will be the first time in the history of each organization that they have presented on stage together!

Louisville Master Chorale & Louisville Youth Orchestra

Sunday, December 9, 2018

Brown Theater / 315 W. Broadway

$20 / 70 min / 4:00

Tickets $10 for students under 21. Preschoolers free.

Pre-concert program with John Hale: 3:15 pm

For more information call (502) 584-7777  or visit kentuckycenter.org 

Info
Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale - 2018-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale - 2018-12-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale - 2018-12-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Magic with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and Master Chorale - 2018-12-09 00:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

November 5, 2018

Tuesday

November 6, 2018

Wednesday

November 7, 2018

Thursday

November 8, 2018

Friday

November 9, 2018

Saturday

November 10, 2018

Sunday

November 11, 2018

Submit Yours