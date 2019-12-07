Holiday Market at Owensboro Convention Center
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Holiday Market at Owensboro Convention Center
Saturday December 7th 10am – 7pm and Sunday 8th 11am – 5pm
The first 100 people Saturday will receive a free grab bag.
The first 100 Kids on Sunday will receive either a free Santa Hat or Stocking.
We will also have a Santa each day to take free photos with.
We will have 1000’s of items to shop from with over 150 booths.
FREE ADMISSION!!
For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com
Info
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
Concerts & Live Music