Holiday Market at Owensboro Convention Center

Saturday December 7th 10am – 7pm and Sunday 8th 11am – 5pm

The first 100 people Saturday will receive a free grab bag.

The first 100 Kids on Sunday will receive either a free Santa Hat or Stocking.

We will also have a Santa each day to take free photos with.

We will have 1000’s of items to shop from with over 150 booths.

FREE ADMISSION!!

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com