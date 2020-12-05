× Expand Summer Miller Ad

Holiday Open House at Laurel Bend

Laurel Bend is having a free Holiday Open House on December 5th from 12pm – 7pm to share our renovation progress with the community and anyone else who wants to sneak a peak! The Open House takes place the same day as the Pendleton County Christmas Parade, which starts in town at 4:30pm.

We have two areas formerly used as bunk houses, each are 29′ x 120′ and can easily accommodate 20 vendors each with plenty of room to socially distance. One will be feature vendors for items for men, and the other will be geared towards women. In the back of the property, we will showcase the chapel and hope to set up pictures there.

For more information call 9313021009 or on Facebook: Laurel Bend