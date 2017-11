Holiday Ornaments at John James Audubon State Park

Sign up today for the annual “Holiday Ornaments” at the Audubon Museum. Design your ornament just in time for your tree. For ages 3-12; students ages 3-8 must be accompanied by a parent or adult. Advance registration is required. Cost is $7. All Materials included. From 10:30-11:45 a.m.

For more information call 270-827-1893 or visit Parks.ky.gov