Holiday Pop-Up Shop at Weller Haus

Weller Haus 319 Poplar Street, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073

We are very excited to announce our first ever Holiday Pop-Up Shop on Saturday, November 25th at the Weller Haus Bed, Breakfast and Event Center, located in Bellevue, KY (319 Poplar Street)!!

This Event will be from 12:00p - 4:00p and there will be over 15 Crafters and Vendors you can shop with!!

Free entry and free parking!!

There will be a raffle and giveaways!! We hope you can make it and we'll see you there!!

For more information call  (859) 391-8315  or visit wellerhaus.com

Weller Haus 319 Poplar Street, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073
