Holiday Sip & Shop at Mallard Hall

It is with great excitement that we invite you to our Holiday Sip & Shop: Supporting the Shelby County Humane Society, a refined celebration of the season, held at the exquisite Mallard Hall Estate!

Step into the timeless beauty of this 1790s luxury mansion and indulge in a curated shopping experience that proudly features women-owned businesses. From bespoke jewelry to artisanal home goods, discover treasures that reflect craftsmanship and sophistication, perfect for the discerning holiday shopper.

Your Ticket Includes:

· A signature holiday cocktail and access to a decadent hot chocolate bar

· A deluxe wine tasting, graciously provided by the Louisville Thoroughbred Society

· Enchanting live music in a cozy, festive atmosphere

· A captivating live glassblowing demonstration

· Exclusive giveaways and elegant prizes throughout the afternoon

For more information visit mallardhallky.com