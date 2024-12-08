Holiday Sip & Shop at Mallard Hall
Mallard Hall Estate 18701 Shelbyville Road , Louisville, Kentucky 40023
It is with great excitement that we invite you to our Holiday Sip & Shop: Supporting the Shelby County Humane Society, a refined celebration of the season, held at the exquisite Mallard Hall Estate!
Step into the timeless beauty of this 1790s luxury mansion and indulge in a curated shopping experience that proudly features women-owned businesses. From bespoke jewelry to artisanal home goods, discover treasures that reflect craftsmanship and sophistication, perfect for the discerning holiday shopper.
Your Ticket Includes:
· A signature holiday cocktail and access to a decadent hot chocolate bar
· A deluxe wine tasting, graciously provided by the Louisville Thoroughbred Society
· Enchanting live music in a cozy, festive atmosphere
· A captivating live glassblowing demonstration
· Exclusive giveaways and elegant prizes throughout the afternoon
For more information visit mallardhallky.com