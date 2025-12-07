Holiday Sip & Shop at Mallard Hall

to

Mallard Hall Estate 18701 Shelbyville Road , Louisville, Kentucky 40023

Holiday Sip & Shop at Mallard Hall

On Sunday, December 7th from 1–5 PM, Mallard Hall Estate opens its doors for Deck the Hall — an immersive holiday marketplace blending luxury shopping, artisan experiences, curated culinary moments, and festive wonder throughout the historic estate.

Sponsored by Mallard Hall Estate and Jeptha Creed Distillery, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Shelby County Humane Society, this one-of-a-kind celebration transforms every room into a gallery of craftsmanship, indulgence, and holiday magic.

Your Ticket Includes:

The Jeptha Creed Fireside Bourbon Garden — a refined tasting experience and bottles for purchase

Mobile cigar lounge hosted by Ember and Ash

Live welding demonstration & workshop with Jeanine Beaver

Heather French Henry’s White Christmas film memorabilia exhibit

Bespoke cocktails by Jennifer Brian of Make N Muddle

Oysters & salmon pairings from Highland Fish Market

Photos with Santa Vintage 1947 pickup truck Instagram photo experience

Seasonal small bites & a Gourmet Hot Cocoa Bar by House of Marigold

Over 20 luxury vendors offering fashion, home, gifts, food, and personalized goods

For more information visit mallardhallky.com

Info

Mallard Hall Estate 18701 Shelbyville Road , Louisville, Kentucky 40023
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Sip & Shop at Mallard Hall - 2025-12-07 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Sip & Shop at Mallard Hall - 2025-12-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Sip & Shop at Mallard Hall - 2025-12-07 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Sip & Shop at Mallard Hall - 2025-12-07 13:00:00 ical