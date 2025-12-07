Holiday Sip & Shop at Mallard Hall
Mallard Hall Estate 18701 Shelbyville Road , Louisville, Kentucky 40023
On Sunday, December 7th from 1–5 PM, Mallard Hall Estate opens its doors for Deck the Hall — an immersive holiday marketplace blending luxury shopping, artisan experiences, curated culinary moments, and festive wonder throughout the historic estate.
Sponsored by Mallard Hall Estate and Jeptha Creed Distillery, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Shelby County Humane Society, this one-of-a-kind celebration transforms every room into a gallery of craftsmanship, indulgence, and holiday magic.
Your Ticket Includes:
The Jeptha Creed Fireside Bourbon Garden — a refined tasting experience and bottles for purchase
Mobile cigar lounge hosted by Ember and Ash
Live welding demonstration & workshop with Jeanine Beaver
Heather French Henry’s White Christmas film memorabilia exhibit
Bespoke cocktails by Jennifer Brian of Make N Muddle
Oysters & salmon pairings from Highland Fish Market
Photos with Santa Vintage 1947 pickup truck Instagram photo experience
Seasonal small bites & a Gourmet Hot Cocoa Bar by House of Marigold
Over 20 luxury vendors offering fashion, home, gifts, food, and personalized goods
For more information visit mallardhallky.com