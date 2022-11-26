× Expand Lauren Furjes, Second Chances Wildlife Center Copy of Holiday (1200 × 600 px) - 1 Major the groundhog (licensed ambassador animal at Second Chances Wildlife Center)

Holiday Sip N' Shop at Second Chances Wildlife Center

Get some holiday shopping done while meeting some of the animals rescued by Second Chances Wildlife Center!

W﻿e're opening up the gift shop to holiday shoppers! See who you can cross off your shopping list while browsing our selection of fabulous gift items: toys, clothes, jewelry, candles, art, and more - all sales benefiting our wildlife rescue and environmental education programs.

M﻿ove over Rudolph - did you know squirrels can "fly"?! While you're here, meet and learn about our flying squirrel ambassador Blu! We'll also have one more surprise, pop-in visitor.

E﻿njoy hot chocolate and cookies, and know you'll be on Santa's Nice List for supporting Second Chances Wildlife Center!

For more information visit secondchanceswildlife.org