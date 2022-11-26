Holiday Sip N' Shop at Second Chances Wildlife Center

to

Second Chances Wildlife Center 487 Gentry Ln, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047

Holiday Sip N' Shop at Second Chances Wildlife Center

Get some holiday shopping done while meeting some of the animals rescued by Second Chances Wildlife Center!

W﻿e're opening up the gift shop to holiday shoppers! See who you can cross off your shopping list while browsing our selection of fabulous gift items: toys, clothes, jewelry, candles, art, and more - all sales benefiting our wildlife rescue and environmental education programs.

M﻿ove over Rudolph - did you know squirrels can "fly"?! While you're here, meet and learn about our flying squirrel ambassador Blu! We'll also have one more surprise, pop-in visitor.

E﻿njoy hot chocolate and cookies, and know you'll be on Santa's Nice List for supporting Second Chances Wildlife Center!

For more information visit secondchanceswildlife.org

Info

Second Chances Wildlife Center 487 Gentry Ln, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047
Kids & Family, Markets, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Sip N' Shop at Second Chances Wildlife Center - 2022-11-26 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Sip N' Shop at Second Chances Wildlife Center - 2022-11-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Sip N' Shop at Second Chances Wildlife Center - 2022-11-26 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Sip N' Shop at Second Chances Wildlife Center - 2022-11-26 14:00:00 ical