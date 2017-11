Holiday Storytime at Behringer-Crawford Museum

Local children's librarians will read the children's books "Polar Express" and "The Holiday Adventures of Wiley Wahoo & Me!"

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Special holiday hours: Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays, Dec. 24 and 31, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Closed other Mondays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org