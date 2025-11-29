× Expand Hermitage Farm Holiday Tea at Hermitage Farm at 12 pm or 4 pm

Holiday Tea - Weekends at Hermitage Farm

$75 per person.

November 29th, 30th from 12 or 4 pm

December 4th – 7th and 17th – 23rd from 12 or 4 pm

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and we’re excited to invite you to be a part of our cherished tradition at Hermitage Farm. Get ready to immerse yourself in the spirit of the season with our “Holiday Tea at Hermitage Farm” in the historic main house. It’s a heartwarming celebration you won’t want to miss! On select dates on December, you can choose between two enchanting sessions at 12 pm and 4 pm each day.

During this elegant afternoon, you’ll be serenaded by live holiday music, indulge in a delightful assortment of savory and sweet bites, and savor our handcrafted herbal teas that will warm your soul. The historic ambiance of Hermitage Farm provides the perfect backdrop to create lasting memories with your loved ones.

For more information call (502) 398-9289 x103 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/