Holiday Wreath Making: Date Night Edition at Yew Dell

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$135 - $145 per couple.

Wreath Making takes on a whole new energy when you work together with your spouse/partner/main squeeze on a seasonal design that you’ll take home to enjoy.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Crafts, Parents, Vacation & Holiday
to
