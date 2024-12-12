Holiday Wreath Making: Date Night Edition at Yew Dell
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Holiday Wreath Making: Date Night Edition at Yew Dell
$135 - $145 per couple.
Wreath Making takes on a whole new energy when you work together with your spouse/partner/main squeeze on a seasonal design that you’ll take home to enjoy.
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar
