Holidays at the Farmers Market in Hopkins County

Hopkins County Farmers Market 55 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Get ready for the holidays and support local farmers and artisans! Shop for fresh-baked goods, locally-sourced fresh meat, handcrafted gifts and decor, seasonal fruits, herbs, gourmet pickles, craft jellies, species & seasonings, and much more!
For more information call (270) 821-3650 or follow on Facebook: Hopkins County Farmers Market