Holidazed II by Village Players of Fort Thomas

A New Works holiday production running December 6 - 15

Co-directed by Teri Foltz and Angela Forbes

A curated collection of original 10-minute works from local playwrights to celebrate the holiday season.   

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/

Info

Theater & Dance
859-781-3583
