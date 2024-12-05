Holidazed II by Village Players of Fort Thomas
The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
A New Works holiday production running December 6 - 15
Co-directed by Teri Foltz and Angela Forbes
A curated collection of original 10-minute works from local playwrights to celebrate the holiday season.
For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/
Theater & Dance