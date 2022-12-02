Holidazed by Village Players of Fort Thomas
The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Holidazed by Village Players of Fort Thomas
December 2-10, 2022
Directed by Angela Klocke Forbes
From Santa to Scrooge. From Bermuda to Bethlehem. Nine new plays* celebrating that hectic, happy, “most wonderful” season. A fun (and funny) holiday pick-me-up.*Although many of these new plays are suitable for all audiences, several contain adult language and themes. Holidazed is recommended for ages 13+.
For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/