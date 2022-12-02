Holidazed by Village Players of Fort Thomas

to

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Holidazed by Village Players of Fort Thomas

December 2-10, 2022

Directed by Angela Klocke Forbes

From Santa to Scrooge. From Bermuda to Bethlehem. Nine new plays* celebrating that hectic, happy, “most wonderful” season. A fun (and funny) holiday pick-me-up.​*Although many of these new plays are suitable for all audiences, several contain adult language and themes. Holidazed is recommended for ages 13+.

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/

Info

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Theater & Dance
859-781-3583
to
Google Calendar - Holidazed by Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2022-12-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holidazed by Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2022-12-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holidazed by Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2022-12-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holidazed by Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2022-12-02 18:00:00 ical