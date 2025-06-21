Holistic Fair at From the Ground Up Books

to

From the Ground Up Books & Resources 205 E. Main Street , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Holistic Fair at From the Ground Up Books

FREE

Various vendors bring their special modality of healing. Join us and see what resonates with you!

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

From the Ground Up Books & Resources 205 E. Main Street , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Health & Wellness, Parents
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Holistic Fair at From the Ground Up Books - 2025-06-21 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holistic Fair at From the Ground Up Books - 2025-06-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holistic Fair at From the Ground Up Books - 2025-06-21 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holistic Fair at From the Ground Up Books - 2025-06-21 12:00:00 ical