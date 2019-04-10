× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Holley EFI Outlaw Street Car in action!

Holley EFI Outlaw Street Car Reunion VI at Beech Bend

The most exciting and competitive drag racing event of 2018 is returning for it’s sixth consecutive season on April 10-13, 2019 at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Holley EFI Outlaw Street Car Reunion VI is coming back to the Kentucky based facility where over 300 racers filled the pits in 2018 for the first time in OSCR history. In an event that saw several national records and an uncountable amount of personal best accomplishments, the word is out about the facility and surface at Beech Bend Raceway Park. Speed Promotions, LLC is continuing with the Thursday-Saturday format of the event with having Sunday as a ‘back-up date’ if needed for weather or on track issues. Along with the return to Bowling Green, Kentucky, the return of Holley EFI as the primary event title sponsor is extremely important to the continued success of the event in many ways that are overlooked. We at the Outlaw Street Car Reunion are proud to work alongside Robin Lawrence and the Holley Performance Products team for the second consecutive year on this great partnership.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com