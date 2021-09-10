Holley LS Fest East at Beech Bend Raceway

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Holley LS Fest East at Beech Bend Raceway

One of BG's signature automotive events, the Holley LS Fest is a celebration of everything and anything powered by the incredible GM LS engine! LS- powered race cars, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, and late models will be competing in a wide range of events. This includes drag racing, autocross, the 3S challenge, show-n-shine, Track X, drifting, and more. Events will be held at Holley's home town track — the historic Beech Bend Raceway — and just up the road at the NCM Motorsports Park September 10-12.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com

