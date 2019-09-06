Holley LS Fest East at Beechbend
Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Holley LS Fest East
Holley LS Fest East at Beechbend
One of BG's signature automotive events, the Holley LS Fest is a celebration of everything and anything powered by the incredible GM LS engine! LS- powered race cars, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, and late models will be competing in a wide range of events. This includes drag racing, autocross, the 3S challenge, show-n-shine, Track X, drifting, and more. Events will be held at Holley's home town track - the historic Beech Bend Raceway - and just up the road at the NCM Motorsports Park September 6-8.
For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com