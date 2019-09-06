× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Holley LS Fest East

Holley LS Fest East at Beechbend

One of BG's signature automotive events, the Holley LS Fest is a celebration of everything and anything powered by the incredible GM LS engine! LS- powered race cars, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, and late models will be competing in a wide range of events. This includes drag racing, autocross, the 3S challenge, show-n-shine, Track X, drifting, and more. Events will be held at Holley's home town track - the historic Beech Bend Raceway - and just up the road at the NCM Motorsports Park September 6-8.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com