Holley MoParty at Beech Bend Raceway

The second annual Holley MoParty will be coming to Beech Bend Raceway Park Sept. 17-19. It features tons of events tailored for Mopar enthusiasts including autocross, 3S Challenge, drag racing and more.

Other events, including a dyno challenge, burnout competition and show-n-shine, will take place, making this one of the wildest Mopar parties ever held. The event is open to any ride utilizing a Mopar engine, including AMC. Gas and diesel Mopar power is welcome.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com