Holley MoParty at Beech Bend Raceway

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The second annual Holley MoParty will be coming to Beech Bend Raceway Park Sept. 17-19. It features tons of events tailored for Mopar enthusiasts including autocross, 3S Challenge, drag racing and more.

Other events, including a dyno challenge, burnout competition and show-n-shine, will take place, making this one of the wildest Mopar parties ever held. The event is open to any ride utilizing a Mopar engine, including AMC. Gas and diesel Mopar power is welcome.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com

