Holly Day Eve at Alltech Arena

Join the Junior League of Lexington on Friday, December 5 from 5-9 PM, the evening before the official start of the 19th Annual Holly Day Market, to shop, sip, and have fun with friends!

Throughout the night, you can enjoy drinks and light fare and shop before our doors officially open for the weekend! Enjoy a low-key shopping experience with all 80+ merchants at the market. Plus, join us for a special check presentation to our 2026 grant recipients!

Tickets purchased for this event are valid for the entire weekend of the Market so that you can come back for more! And, thanks to our generous sponsors, parking is FREE all weekend!

