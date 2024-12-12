Holly Hill & Co. Presents a Night of Giving

Holly Hill & Co. Charity Dinner + Kentucky Children's Hospital + Winter Wonderland Toy Drive

Holly Hill & Co., in partnership with Louis Flower Power and their nonprofit Beau’s Buds, is thrilled to host its second annual charity benefit dinner, supporting Kentucky Children’s Hospital’s Winter Wonderland Toy Drive—a heartwarming initiative that spreads holiday cheer to hospitalized children and their families. Event Details:

Date: December 12, 2024Time: Cocktail hour at 5:00PM and dinner at 6:00 PM

Location: Seattle Slew Room, Fasig Tipton(Graciously donated by Fasig Tipton and Ouita Michel)

Tickets: givebutter.com/beausbudsTicket includes three (3) drink tickets + a cash bar option

The evening will feature an exquisite six-course prix-fixe dinner, showcasing Holly Hill & Co.’s renowned culinary excellence. Tickets are available for $1,000 per 8-top table or $150 per person, with a fundraising goal of $12,000. In addition to funds raised from the dinner, guests are encouraged to bring new toys for the toy drive.

Menu:

Amuse Bouche: Hot Brown gougère

Salad: Food Chain mixed greens with marinated haricot vert, roasted tomatoes, Weisenberger cornbread croutons, pickled onion, shaved Manchego, and herbs de Provence vinaigrette

Soup: Local squash and apple bisque, brown butter, burnt sage, and toasted pepitas

Appetizer: KY fried hominy fritters, braised local rabbit, and green tomato chow chow

Entrée: Carved beef tenderloin, Kenny’s cheddar and gouda potato gratin, roasted broccolini, sauce Diane, and gremolata

Dessert: Honey cake with homemade pecan ice cream and brown butter solids

(Vegetarian option available)

Supporting the Winter Wonderland Toy Drive

Toy collection boxes will be placed at participating locations:

Wallace Station

Windy Corner Market

Zim’s Café

Honeywood

Gotta Dance Studio

Louis’ Flower Power Shop

The Breakroom at Pepper

Regular pickups will run through December 17 to ensure donations are delivered to Kentucky Children’s Hospital in time for the holidays.

All proceeds and toy donations will directly benefit the Kentucky Children’s Hospital Winter Wonderland Toy Drive, ensuring hospitalized children, their siblings, and their families experience the magic of the holiday season.

This initiative is being led by Holly Hill & Co.’s own Nick Zaluski and Micah Arvin.

For more information on Holly Hill & Co., please visit hollyhillandco.com and be sure to follow Holly Hill & Co. on social media @HollyHillandCo.

About Holly Hill & Co. Food reflects who we are as a community, rooted in the traditions of those who came before us, and carried on by the relationships we build. It is the intersection of people, places, and ingredients, told one story, one dish, and one memory at a time. When we find our place in that community, we become part of the greater story, adding our own flavor to its richness.

Chef Ouita Michel and her husband Chris opened Holly Hill in 2001 and have since grown their footprint to include Honeywood, Smithtown Seafood, The Midway Bakery, The Thirsty Fox, Wallace Station, Windy Corner, and Zim’s Café.

About Holly Hill Events

Holly Hill Events is a winning combination of warm Bluegrass hospitality and delectable farm-to-table cuisine, served up in the iconic Kentucky setting of Lexington's historic Fasig-Tipton. From small gatherings to galas, our creative and hardworking team is dedicated to bringing our clients' visions to life. Holly Hill Events has a 20+ year tradition of hosting weddings, fundraisers, corporate events and other celebrations, and delivers a memorable experience every time.

About Holly Hill Cooking Studio

Holly Hill Cooking Studio offers a unique culinary experience in an intimate setting. Located in a charming small-town storefront, our cozy studio is the perfect place to learn new techniques, explore diverse cuisines, and spark, or rekindle, the joy of cooking. Led by experienced chefs, Holly Hill Cooking Studio is dedicated to culinary storytelling and creativity, served up in a warm spirit of conviviality. Join us for a class and explore the boundless world of food culture.

For more information call (859) 846-4732 or visit hollyhillinn.com