 Home For the Holidays Comedy Open Mic

Bardstown One Court Square, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

Join Louisville Laughs at The Bard's Town for a fun night of stand-up comedy with comics in town for the holidays, including Tyler Jackson and Danny Maupin from Los Angeles.

This show will be hosted by Creig Ewing and will also include comics from around the region.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Enjoy a night of laughter, plus great food and drinks at The Bard!

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/11497/t/tickets

