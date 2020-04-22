Home Free at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Home Free at the Carson Center

With praise rolling in wide ranges from the likes of Rolling Stone, TODAY Show, Fox & Friends, Country Living, Perez Hilton, and AXS.com, the extraordinary showmen electrify crowds with a one-of-a-kind live show, mixing Nashville standards, soaring originals, and quick witted-humor that brings audiences to their feet with energy and laughter.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
