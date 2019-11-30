Home for the Holidays Pops Concert at Kentucky Center for the Arts
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
We're dreaming up some holiday treats for you this season with a brand-new variety show for the entire family! You'll get a special delivery of Yuletide favorite music with singer Ben Gulley, an amazing entertainer who promises to thrill and charm Louisville audiences.
For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org
