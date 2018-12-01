Home for the Holidays: Kentucky Christmas Tour

Avoid the hustle and bustle of Christmas and enjoy a Kentucky Christmas with us. This tour will include a relaxing dinner at the historic Talbott Tavern in beautiful Bardstown. We will then take a candlelit tour of Makers Mark while enjoying their delicious bourbon and all things that make up a Kentucky Christmas.

The tour will be approximately 4-5 hours long. Pickup will be at the Lexington Visitors Center.

Price: $60 (Includes dinner, tour and tasting). Water and snacks will be included.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com