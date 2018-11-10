Homeplace 1850s Annual Stewart County History Day

Family farms between the rivers like the Homeplace were part of a vibrant and close knit community in Stewart County, Tennessee. Influenced by the rivers, the land between them was home for many people for thousands of years. Partnering with the Stewart County Arts and Heritage Council and Stewart County Historical Society and Archives, discover the intriguing history of one of the most unique counties in Tennessee. Through photos and family memorabilia local historians will help you relive the everyday struggles and the joys of living between two rivers. See Event Gazette for more details.

10-3pm -This Is the Way We Wash (and Iron!) Our Clothes

1 - 3pm – Mighty Mule

1-3pm — Riving Boards to Make A Roof

