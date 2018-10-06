Homeplace 1850s Celebrates 40 Years

The Homeplace 1850s Working Farm at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will celebrate its 40th anniversary October 6 - 8, 2018. Admission is $5 ages 13 and older, $3 ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under.

“For the past 40 years, generations of historical interpreters, volunteers and invited artists have created a unique experience at the Homeplace, where visitors become immersed in the past, allowed to be a part of the daily work on the farm and make friends with the farm animals," says Cindy Earls, Lead Interpreter at the Homeplace, Friends of Land Between the Lakes. "The Homeplace has promoted environmental awareness through our heritage breeds and heirloom vegetable crops program. Daily farm work, traditional techniques in farming, fiber arts, wood working, animal husbandry and reproduction of period correct items are all part of the Homeplace experience."

Programming for the anniversary weekend includes:

40 years of handmade quilts display

40 years of Made on the Farm - reproductions made by Homeplace interpreters

Saturday, October 6

Quilting Party, 10 am - 3 pm

Gather around the frame and help us make a quilt.

Riving Roof Boards, 10 am - 12 pm

Making the shingles that are used on historic buildings.

Woodstove Cooking, 11 am - 1 pm

See how your favorite recipes from the Homeplace History and Receipt Book are made.

Meet the Mules, 1 - 3 pm

Can you name all the teams of mules and horses that have worked at the Homeplace during the past 40 years?

Sunday, October 7

Working with Wool, 10 am - 3 pm

Prepare the wool for the spinner.

Wood Workshop, 10 am - 12 pm

Explore the woodworking shop and see where the furniture is made.

Woodstove Cooking, 11 am - 1 pm

See how your favorite recipes from the Homeplace History and Receipt Book are made.

Meet the Sheep, 1 - 3 pm

Meet our latest sheep family, from Merinos to Cotswold to Border Leicaster.

Blacksmithing, 1 - 3 pm

The forged iron used in the shop is the end product of the iron furnaces found throughout Land Between the Lakes.

Monday, October 8

Cooking Dinner, 10 am - 12 pm

Cooked every day, traditional dinner has preserved recipes, heirloom vegetables and the daily routine of farm life.

Meet the Oxen, 10 am - 12 pm

Learn all about these gentle giants, Ossy, Otis and old man Red.

Eating Diner, 12 - 12:30 pm

The interpreters sit down to a traditional noon meal.

1850 Toys and Games, 1 - 3 pm

Learn new, old games or play your favorites from childhood.

Meet the Ducks and Chickens, 2 - 4 pm

Learn the importance of Dominque chickens and Cayuga ducks.

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes work in partnership with the US Forest Service to provide educational program and information services, volunteer activities, funds development and to help promote the wise and sustainable use of the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. You can support our mission through membership, volunteerism and sponsorship.

For more information call (270) 924-2014 or visit friendsoflbl.org