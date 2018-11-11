Homeplace 1850s Gather Around the Table-Harvest Dinner

Thanksgiving will not become a national holiday until 1863, but the fall harvest was celebrated by rural people long before. Come to the Homeplace all week to experience the hustle and bustle in the kitchen as we prepare for our own thanksgiving meal to celebrate a successful harvest. Each day the ladies will prepare a special dish all leading up to the big harvest dinner on Saturday.

10am-12pm – Churning Butter

For more information call (270) 924-2014 or visit friendsoflbl.org