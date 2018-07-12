Homeplace 1850s: Homeplace Academy

The Homeplace Academy is a place of learning excellence of the old ways; teaching traditional skills to modern crafters. This summer we offer 3 weekly workshops that teach you old time handwork skills by creating an old time rag doll, clothing, and accessories. It’s sure, to please the little child in all of us or make a set for that special child.

$25 each or attend all 3 for $70. Registration and full deposit required. Recommended for 9 and up, Children 9 to 11 must be accompanied by adult. Some experience with hand sewing helpful. Bring lunch. For more information and to reserve your space call

270 924-2020.

July 12 | 10am-3pm

Personalize your pre-made 12 inch doll body with your choice of yarn/hair color, facial expression and 1850 era clothing. The first academy will teach you basic hand sewing skills. Everything you need is included with instructions for extra accessories to make at home. All you will need is a name for your doll.

July 19 | 10am-3pm

Learn about how to “sleep tight” in 1850 as you assemble a pre-cut rope bed for your rag doll. Learn how to rope a bed, then make a shuck mattress and bolster pillow to assure your favorite doll has a great night sleep. All supplies are provided.

July 26 | 10am-3pm

Our doll quilt is a quick and easy way to learn the art of quilting. Choose the colors, pattern, and quilting style for you personalize doll bed quilt. All supplies are included in the workshop. Made to fit the doll rope bed Academy last week. But no matter what bed it is on, your quilt with be treasured for generations to come.

Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum represents a two-generation farm. See interpreters in period clothing going about their daily chores. Find the perfect blend of artifacts, restored historic structures, and traditional seasonal activities to step back in time to relive history before the Civil War. Livestock includes rare and endangered breeds. Garden plants and field crops are mostly cultivated from heirloom seeds dating back before the Civil War. These heirloom seeds can be purchased in our gift shop.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us