Homeplace 1850s: Mighty Mule

The Homeplace Land Between The Lakes 4512 The Trace, Dover, Tennessee 37058

 The mightily mule held its place in farm life in the 19th century, until replaced by the tractor. Unlike the tractor, mules were a co-worker for an 1850 farmer and cherished by the entire farm family. Meet our team, Todd and Dan, and see them in action and learn about their role on the farm.

Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum represents a two-generation farm. See interpreters in period clothing going about their daily chores. Find the perfect blend of artifacts, restored historic structures, and traditional seasonal activities to step back in time to relive history before the Civil War. Livestock includes rare and endangered breeds. Garden plants and field crops are mostly cultivated from heirloom seeds dating back before the Civil War. These heirloom seeds can be purchased in our gift shop.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us

