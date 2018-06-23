Homeplace 1850s: This Is the Way We Wash Our Clothes

Monday was traditionally “laundry day” in the 1800s, though diaries from the era tell us that farm women did their wash during nice weather and had time. Learn the steps of washing clothes by hand in the 1850s and take a turn at helping out. You’ll discover whether this 1850s lifestyle would have suited you or if the electric washing machines suit you just fine!

Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum represents a two-generation farm. See interpreters in period clothing going about their daily chores. Find the perfect blend of artifacts, restored historic structures, and traditional seasonal activities to step back in time to relive history before the Civil War. Livestock includes rare and endangered breeds. Garden plants and field crops are mostly cultivated from heirloom seeds dating back before the Civil War. These heirloom seeds can be purchased in our gift shop.

