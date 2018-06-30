Homeplace 1850s: White Washing the Garden Fence

The Homeplace Land Between The Lakes 4512 The Trace, Dover, Tennessee 37058

Homeplace 1850s: White Washing the Garden Fence

 White washing the garden fence is so much fun! Our fence is so long there is no way we can do it alone. We want to share the fun with you. How else could we get you to help but the Tom Sawyer way?

Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum represents a two-generation farm. See interpreters in period clothing going about their daily chores. Find the perfect blend of artifacts, restored historic structures, and traditional seasonal activities to step back in time to relive history before the Civil War. Livestock includes rare and endangered breeds. Garden plants and field crops are mostly cultivated from heirloom seeds dating back before the Civil War. These heirloom seeds can be purchased in our gift shop.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us

The Homeplace Land Between The Lakes 4512 The Trace, Dover, Tennessee 37058
