Honk! The Musical at Spotlight Playhouse

Presented by The Bluegrass Players

The Bluegrass Players invite you to experience Honk! The Musical, the enchanting and uplifting story of a little duckling with a big heart. First premiering in 1993, this charming musical won the prestigious Olivier Award for Best New Musical in London’s West End, triumphing over other beloved shows like The Lion King! Since then, Honk! has touched hearts around the world with revivals across theaters big and small.

When Ugly hatches in the barnyard, he faces challenges because he looks different from the other ducklings. But soon, he embarks on an unforgettable adventure, discovering the beauty of being unique and making wonderful friends along the way! Filled with catchy songs, laughter, and touching moments, Honk! is a treat for all ages. It’s a celebration of kindness, acceptance, and the courage to be yourself.

Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to feel inspired, this show will warm your heart and leave you smiling long after the curtain falls. Don’t miss out – quack your way to The Spotlight Playhouse and join us for this beautiful journey of self-discovery and joy!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com