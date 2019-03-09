HopCat's St. Patrick’s Day Parade Celebration

It’s that time of the year again to break out your favorite green garments and head to HopCat, 1604 Bardstown St., for their St. Patrick’s Day parade celebration on March 9. HopCat, Kentucky’s largest hub for craft beer, has collaborated with West Sixth Brewing to serve up matcha green tea infused “green” beer from 11 to 1a.m. The hip Highlands pub will transform their parking lot into a “patio” to host outside games and live music by Los Luddites beginning at 1:30 p.m. with ample time for fun leading up the St. Patrick’s Day parade starting at 3 p.m.

HopCat’s key location offers the perfect parade-watching destination. There will be fun for the whole family with games such as corn hole and giant Jenga. In addition to green beer, over 132 craft taps are available inside the restaurant for guests to choose from. Popular restaurant bites including the Cosmik Fries and stuffed burgers, plus the seasonal St. Patrick’s themed Rueben Rolls, will also be available for purchase.

New to the party this year is the inclusion of the live band, Los Luddites, who have been entertaining throughout Louisville for nearly 20 years. They perform a mix of originals and covers that range from Prine and Cash, to Bowie and the Beatles, with a generous sprinkling of modern singer songwriter fare, a bit of old-time music, and a bluegrass song or two. They will also incorporate Celtic favorites to provide a fitting atmosphere for the post parade celebration.

For more information call (502) 890-8676 or visit hopcat.com/events/louisville