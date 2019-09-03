× Expand HopCat Louisville "Decide the Fry" flavors

HopCat’s “Decide the Fry” Contest

HopCat Louisville, 1064 Bardstown Rd., is now offering guests the opportunity to select the next official HopCat fry! The most popular out of three different sweet and spicy options will secure a permanent spot on the 2020 menu, which will be announced in October. Customers can cast their vote up to one time per day by visiting www.decidethefries.com.

All fries will be served in 7-ounce portions for $6 each or try all three for $15. These flavors include:

Fiesta Fries

“Celebrate Taco Tuesday every day”

Beer-battered fries tossed in a spicy taco seasoning and served with a side of sour cream

Shakshuka-Spiced Fries

“Pronounced: Shaq(Basketball player, starred in Kazaam)-Shoe-Ka(leidoscope)”

Beer-battered fries tossed in the award-winning popular Libyan spice Pilpelchuma (one of the greatest seasonings you’ve never heard of, let alone tasted) and served with a side of the signature cheese sauce

Funnel Cake Fries

“Your favorite childhood carnival treat in a basket”

Beer-battered fries tossed in salted caramel seasoning and served with chocolate dipping sauce

After casting their vote online, guests can keep up with the results of their favorite fry in real time and are encouraged to share their favorite flavor on social media using the campaign hashtag #DecidetheFries. One random guest will be selected from the voting pool to win an exclusive spot on the tasting team – joining the HopCat culinary team in creating, sampling and voting for the next menu items! Two other winners will receive HopCat swag bags valued at $100 and $50 dollars.

In addition to the contest, HopCat will now serve bottomless OG Cosmik Fries on Tuesdays with the purchase of a burger.

For more information or to make a reservation call (502) 890-8676 or visit hopcat.com/louisville.