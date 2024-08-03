Hops on the Hill at Milewide Brewing Company

to

Milewide Brewing Company 636 Barret Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Hops on the Hill at Milewide Brewing Company

Come dance with us at Mile Wide's Hops on the Hill on August 3rd! Mile Wide is back with the best IPA festival in the region, and this year they’re taking things to a new level!

The fest is free and the action kicks off at 4. The silent disco is $10 and runs from 9-Midnight. So come early to check out the IPAs, good weather, and great vibes. Stay late to get funky with us!

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

Info

Milewide Brewing Company 636 Barret Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hops on the Hill at Milewide Brewing Company - 2024-08-03 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hops on the Hill at Milewide Brewing Company - 2024-08-03 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hops on the Hill at Milewide Brewing Company - 2024-08-03 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hops on the Hill at Milewide Brewing Company - 2024-08-03 21:00:00 ical