× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Come dance with us at Mile Wide's Hops on the Hill on August 3rd! Mile Wide is back with the best IPA festival in the region, and this year they’re taking things to a new level!

Hops on the Hill at Milewide Brewing Company

Come dance with us at Mile Wide's Hops on the Hill on August 3rd! Mile Wide is back with the best IPA festival in the region, and this year they’re taking things to a new level!

The fest is free and the action kicks off at 4. The silent disco is $10 and runs from 9-Midnight. So come early to check out the IPAs, good weather, and great vibes. Stay late to get funky with us!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.