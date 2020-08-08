Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center

to Google Calendar - Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center - 2020-08-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center - 2020-08-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center - 2020-08-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center - 2020-08-08 15:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center

3-7 pm

VIP Tickets $60

General Tickets $40 in advance, $45 at the door

Designated Driver Ticket $5

Hops on the Ohio is a 4 hour tour of local Kentucky breweries and an exploration of the nations favorite brands. Prepare for an afternoon of music,  brews and fun! Last year the VIP experience sold out fast! VIP includes special brews, an exclusive spot to relax and food.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
to Google Calendar - Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center - 2020-08-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center - 2020-08-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center - 2020-08-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Hops on the Ohio at RiverPark Center - 2020-08-08 15:00:00