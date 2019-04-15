Horn Player Ronald Beitel at Morehead State University

Morehead State University’s esteemed music program will welcome a successful professional musician to share his musical experience, knowledge and talent with students and the community.

Horn player Ronald Beitel will visit MSU on Monday, April 15, to conduct both a performance and a master class with students. The performance and ensemble coaching will take place from 1 to 1:50 p.m. in the Duncan Recital Hall and will be followed by a master class from 3 to 3:50 p.m. in Baird Music Hall, Room 208. Both events are free and open to the public

