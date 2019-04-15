Horn Player Ronald Beitel at Morehead State University
Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Horn Player Ronald Beitel at Morehead State University
Morehead State University’s esteemed music program will welcome a successful professional musician to share his musical experience, knowledge and talent with students and the community.
Horn player Ronald Beitel will visit MSU on Monday, April 15, to conduct both a performance and a master class with students. The performance and ensemble coaching will take place from 1 to 1:50 p.m. in the Duncan Recital Hall and will be followed by a master class from 3 to 3:50 p.m. in Baird Music Hall, Room 208. Both events are free and open to the public
For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu/openhouse