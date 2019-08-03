Horses and Heathens Concert in Beaver Dam
Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
The Band of Heathens, A Thousand Horses, Bottle Rockets, and Jericho Woods will perform at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Saturday, August 3, 2019. “Horses and Heathens,” will also feature a broad selection of beers available for purchase for guests 21 and older.
*Gates will open at 5:00pm for this concert.*
Show begins at 6:00pm
Golden Circle: $39.50 each*
VIP / Lower Arena / Pit: Advance $29.50*
General Admission / Upper Lawn: Advance $19.50*
*+Service Fees
*+$10 day of show, if available
For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/