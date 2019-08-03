Horses and Heathens Concert in Beaver Dam

The Band of Heathens, A Thousand Horses, Bottle Rockets, and Jericho Woods will perform at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Saturday, August 3, 2019. “Horses and Heathens,” will also feature a broad selection of beers available for purchase for guests 21 and older.

*Gates will open at 5:00pm for this concert.*

Show begins at 6:00pm

Golden Circle: $39.50 each*

VIP / Lower Arena / Pit: Advance $29.50*

General Admission / Upper Lawn: Advance $19.50*

*+Service Fees

*+$10 day of show, if available

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/