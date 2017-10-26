Horses, Haunts & Hooch at Churchill Downs

Join the Kentucky Derby Museum on Thursday, October 26thstarting at 6pm for a spooky night of Horses, Haunts & Hooch, presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka, with support from Goodwood Brewing Company and Gosling's Rum.

Kick off the night with a tour after dark of the Kentucky Derby Museum and historic Churchill Downs Racetrack to hear creepy ghost stories and tales of lore that will send a chill down your spine!

Following the tour, guests will return to the Museum to get into the Halloween spirit with some "spirits" and live music! Ticket includes complimentary food, including a BBQ Bar, Nacho Bar and desserts as well as complimentary cocktails sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Gosling's Rum and Goodwood Brewing Co.

Dance the night away with live music with DJ Brios and be wowed by aerial entertainment, including aerial bartending, from Suspend Louisville

Tickets are $35 per person or $30 for Kentucky Derby Museum members.

(Guests must be 21+)

For more information visit DerbyMuseum.org