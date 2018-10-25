Horses, Haunts & Hooch at Churchill Downs

Join the Kentucky Derby Museum for the 3rd annual Horses, Haunts and Hooch, presented by Northwestern Mutual, on Thursday, October 25th from 6:30 to 10pm.

Get into the Halloween spirit with a beer garden on the Oaks Garden Terrace, tours of the Kentucky Derby Museum’s cemetery and “darker side” of historic Churchill Downs Racetrack to hear creepy stories of legends and lore.

Sip on craft beers from six regional breweries including Against the Grain, BBC, Great Flood Brewing, Holsopple Brewing, Rhinegeist and West Sixth in our Halloween-themed beer garden.

Enjoy mulitple food stations including a slider bar, mac and cheese bites and more as well as delicious, specialty bites with fall flair from Red Top Hotdogs, NoBaked Cookie Dough, Hi-Five Doughnuts!

All food, beverages and tours are complimentary and are included in the event ticket price.

Come dressed in your best Halloween ensemble and participate in our Costume Contest and join in some spirted games. Everyone will take home a mini beer stein, perfect for sampling!

Tickets are $35 per person in advance/$40 per person at the door. Kentucky Derby Museum members are $30. (Must be 21 or over to attend.)

For more information visit DerbyMuseum.org