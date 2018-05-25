Horsey Hundred in Georgetown

Horsey Hundred is a leading central Kentucky cycling event sponsored by the Bluegrass Cycle Club. This event takes place on Memorial Day Weekend and features 30, 50, 66 & 100 mile rides in areas surrounding Georgetown, Kentucky.

The Horsey 100 welcomes over 2200 cyclists from all over the country and internationally for road cycling and southern hospitality. Rides begin on the campus of Georgetown College and continue across Kentucky’s most scenic countryside. Riders travel through quaint historic towns and along backroads bordering some of the world’s most famous horse farms.

For more information visit horseyhundred.com

