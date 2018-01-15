Horsing Around with Art Exhibit

to Google Calendar - Horsing Around with Art Exhibit - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Horsing Around with Art Exhibit - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Horsing Around with Art Exhibit - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Horsing Around with Art Exhibit - 2018-01-15 00:00:00

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Horsing Around with Art Exhibit

Hundreds of pieces of extraordinary student artwork will be on display beginning today, Monday, January 15th, for the Kentucky Derby Museum's 32nd  annual Horsing Around with Art: A Student's view of the Sport of Kings art competition, presented by WinStar Farm.

The competition is open to students in grades one through 12 from Louisville Metro public, private or parochial schools and showcases the student's take on the Kentucky Derby in different artistic style, media and form. This year, more than 30 schools submitted over 200 pieces of artwork for the competition.

The 2018 Horsing Around With Art: A Student's View of the Sport of Kings runs January 15 through February 18 in the Museum's Matt Winn Gallery.

For more information visit DerbyMuseum.org

Info
Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Horsing Around with Art Exhibit - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Horsing Around with Art Exhibit - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Horsing Around with Art Exhibit - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Horsing Around with Art Exhibit - 2018-01-15 00:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Wednesday

January 17, 2018

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Submit Yours