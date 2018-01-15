Horsing Around with Art Exhibit

Hundreds of pieces of extraordinary student artwork will be on display beginning today, Monday, January 15th, for the Kentucky Derby Museum's 32nd annual Horsing Around with Art: A Student's view of the Sport of Kings art competition, presented by WinStar Farm.

The competition is open to students in grades one through 12 from Louisville Metro public, private or parochial schools and showcases the student's take on the Kentucky Derby in different artistic style, media and form. This year, more than 30 schools submitted over 200 pieces of artwork for the competition.

The 2018 Horsing Around With Art: A Student's View of the Sport of Kings runs January 15 through February 18 in the Museum's Matt Winn Gallery.

For more information visit DerbyMuseum.org