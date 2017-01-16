Horsing Around with Art: A Student's View of the Sport of Kings

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Horsing Around with Art: A Student's View of the Sport of Kings

Hundreds of pieces of extraordinary student artwork will be on display beginning Monday, January 16 for the Kentucky Derby Museum's 31st annual Horsing Around with Art: A Student's view of the Sport of Kings art competition, presented by CSS Mechanical.

The competition is open to students in grades 1-12 from Louisville Metro public, private or parochial schools and showcases the student's take on the Kentucky Derby in different artistic style, media and form. This year, more than 30 schools submitted over 200 pieces of artwork for the competition.

The 2017 Horsing Around With Art: A Student's View of the Sport of Kings runs January 16 through February 12 in the Museum's Matt Winn Gallery. All winners and exhibiting students will be recognized in a special ceremony at the Kentucky Derby Museum on February 7th.

For more information visit DerbyMuseum.org

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map

